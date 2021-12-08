Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 4

AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy heard on the radio of a possible theft at Meijer in Troy. The deputy was able to locate the suspect vehicle a short time later in Concord Township. The suspect was identified and ultimately released from the scene.

Dec. 5

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at 2:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Tipp Canal Road in Monroe Township. Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver had wrecked the vehicle in the area. After the driver wrecked the vehicle, he proceeded to walk to a residence in Tipp City before notifying the dispatch center of the accident. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and for failure to control a motor vehicle.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A male inmate was transported by deputy to the Upper Valley Medical Center Emergency Department. The inmate was subsequently furloughed after being admitted for further treatment and care.

Dec. 6

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to an accident with injuries at 11:22 a.m. on the 5200 block of Ross Road in Bethel Township.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the Bethel High School, 7490 South State Route 201 in Bethel Township, in regard to a report of a sex offense. This matter is pending at this time.

CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT: A deputy responded to a child abuse complaint at the Huber Heights ER. After investigation, the complaint will be documented and no charges will be filed.

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched at 4 p.m. to the 8700 block of State Route 36 in Lena in reference to a female with a warrant. A male and female were found to have active warrants. Both parties were placed in handcuffs that were checked for proper spacing and double locked. Both parties were transported to Miami County Jail.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A deputy responded to an assist citizen complaint on the 2000 block of Shenandoah Drive in Concord Township. Residents wished to speak with a deputy about residents in the area walking in the roadway. The matter was later relayed to patrol deputies for increased checks in the area. The complainant was issued a case number for his records and would be speaking with the township trustees for further assistance.

Dec. 7

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A deputy was dispatched to East State Route 41 in Elizabeth Township in reference a telecommunications harassment complaint. This case is pending.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to an accident with injuries at 8 p.m. on the 3200 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township.