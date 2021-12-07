Miami County restaurant inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Oct. 26

• Subway, 982 W. Main St., Tipp City: Follow-up Inspection.

Repeat: Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed wet food equipment stacked together (wet nesting) at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Walls, floors, and ceilings throughout the facility were observed unclean with food debris and residue.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Internal components of the ice machine and top inside of the ice bin in both facility locations were observed with a thick mold build-up.

Comments: PIC emailed picture of cleaned ice machine per request.

• Troy Christian Elementary Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy: Follow-up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed mold-like buildup on the top of the condenser in the ice machine bin. PIC stated that it would be cleaned and photos would be taken and sent to inspector upon completion.

Comments: Observed ice machine marked as “Out-of-Order” and all ice/water removed until it can be serviced. PIC noted that their maintenance group is working to get instructions on how to disassemble so it can be properly cleaned.

Oct. 27

• Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy: Standard/30 Day Inspection

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employee take off a single use glove, use their phone, and re-don the single use glove. Hands should be washed and a new pair of gloves shall be used when switching tasks or touching potential contamination surfaces.

Cooking and/or baking equipment not cleaned when required. Observed top of dough presses in need of cleaning. PIC stated they would start cleaning and sanitizing them in the mornings.

Outdoor refuse containers without tight fitting lids, doors, or covers. Observed dumpster lids and side doors open at time of inspection. PIC stated they would get an employee to close up the dumpster.

Comments: Observed general cleaning needed on and in reach-in coolers walk-in cooler at the corners of the floor.

PIC stated they would be learning to take apart the ice machine to clean and sanitize it this week. It was also discussed with the PIC at the time of inspection that all employee food items and personal items be kept away from food, food storage, and prep surfaces.

• Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #434, 22 Weller Dr., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper bare-hand contact with RTE foods. Observed line cook bare hand toast that was put into a to-go container. The line cook was instructed to discard the toast, wash their hands, and don gloves.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed a glass cup lying in the hand sink near the to-go area.Sink appeared to have staining and debris in it. Hand wash sink is to be used for hand washing only.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Inside of equipment throughout the facility were observed with food residue and debris.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and build up on floors throughout the kitchen and serving area.