Area briefs

TMCS Snowman Building Contest

TIPP CITY — Winter is here, but will it snow? The staff at Tipp Monroe Community Services is counting on it. The organization is holding their second annual Snowman Building Contest from now through March 1.

According to the TMCS director, Kathy Taylor, “It’s easy to participate. All you have to do is build a snowman and email TMCS a picture.” All photos must be emailed to ksonnanstine@tmcomservices.org before March 1.

This contest is open to all residents of Tipp City and Monroe Township only. It is free to enter, but you must register at tmcomservices.org to be included in the contest. The top three snowmen will receive something really “cool!” Don’t forget to be creative. Props, themes, colors are all encouraged. All entries must be “family friendly.” Visit the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org, for official contest rules.

Paint like Bob Ross

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Samantha Graybill, Paint with Sam, to offer a painting class called Paint Like Bob Ross. The class will teach students the wet-on-wet oil techniques used by Ross. The painting will be a cabin in the snow. This is a one-day class for ages 18 and older will be held on Dec. 18 from 10-2 p.m. The cost is $53 for residents and $55 for nonresidents. An additional $25 supply fee is paid directly to the instructor. The classes are located at the Broadway Elementary Cafeteria. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Each participant will complete an entire 16”x20” painting. All students will paint the same painting. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and beverage. There will be a short break during the class. According to Graybill, “Depending on time, we may add or subtract elements from a painting.” To view painting samples, visit tmcomservices.org.

High Nooner’s book discussion set

WEST MILTON – At noon on Thursday, Dec. 16, join the Milton-Union Public Library for a casual book discussion over “Jingle all the Way” by Debbie Macomber. Books are available in the library, through the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Winter Solstice at BNC

TROY— Join the Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, for its Winter Solstice Event featuring the art of Charley Harper and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for you to enjoy a holiday treats and sweets along with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee as you enjoy the iconic wildlife art of Charley Harper and his unique view of wildlife and wild places, not through realistic paintings, but by means of stylized drawings and paintings that capture the essence of his subjects using the fewest elements — minimal realism.

At 7:15 p.m., the Brukner Nature Center will hold a lecture presented by the staff of the Ohio Department of Nature Resources Division of Wildlife, sharing their research and findings regarding Ohio’s native wildlife. Information will be given on current research initiatives and how you can help Ohio’s wildlife.

Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC Members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of Harper art will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 20, 2022.