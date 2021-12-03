Miami County restaurant inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Oct. 15

• Tipp City High School, 615 E. Kessler Cowlesville Rd., Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Facility maintained very clean throughout.

Operation satisfactory and in good condition.

• Forest Elementary, 413 E. Canal St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Observed good handwashing by food employees and a properly stocked hand sink.

Observed cold holding at or below 41F.

PIC was knowledgeable on required cooking and holding temperatures.

• Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Observed cold-holding at 41F or below.

PIC was knowledgeable about required cooking and holding temperatures.

• Bethel Local School, 7490 S. St. Rt. 201, Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical Repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed previously cooked chili in reach-in cold holding chest with a discard date of 10/14. Upon informing PIC the chili was voluntarilly removed and discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed knives in storage drawer contacting cardboard tube that is not easily cleanable. Upon informing PIC the knives were removed from the tube and placed in the clean drawer.

Comments:

Observed hot and cold holding temperatures in range.

At time of inspection, discussed date marking procedures to not to exceed 7 days with PIC and marking both open date and discard date.

Observed a cutting board in disrepair, and PIC stated it is not in use. Recommended replacement or resurfacing the cutting board if it is going to be used in the future.

Oct. 18

• Repa Corp, 31 Industry Park Ct., Tipp City: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Sourmugs Tavern LLC, 101 N. Miami St., West Milton: Standard Inspection/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating. Lack of knowledge of hot/cold holding temperatures. Informed PIC and employees that proper cold holding temperature is <41 F and for hold holding is >135 F.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: No person in charge present in food facility during inspection. No person with food safety knowledge on-site. PIC called individual with food safety knowledge via phone. Individual with food safety knowledge arrived on-site while inspection was taking place.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). Observed no paper towels in the dispenser by the handsink near 3-bay sink. Recommended restocking the dispenser with another paper towel roll.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food package(s) received in poor condition. Observed a dented can stored on the rack in the back of the facility stored with other non-dented cans. Asked PIC about their dented can procedure. Upon seeing the dented can, the PIC separated it from the other cans for reporting to the vendor.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the two door refrigerator in the main kitchen. Informed PIC and they moved the eggs to a proper storage order below the ready-to-eat foods.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed parmesan cheese shakers stored in cooler in the bar that was >41 F at time of inspection. PIC removed the parmesan shakers to dispose of the cheese.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed confusion on date marking procedures. Observed not properly date marking and re-dating of foods that were previously frozen. Recommended clearing up wording and procedure with regard to their date marking to avoid confusion and improper labeling of food in the future. PIC and employees corrected their marking of previously frozen foods while on-site by re-marking them.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed holding temperature at reach-in-cooler at the bar holding at 57 F. Repair or do not store TCS foods in this cooler until repaired.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Observed no employee on-site with food protection certification at time of inspection. PIC stated they will be getting the employees trained ASAP.

Comments:

Observed general lack of knowledge and direction with regard to food safety.

Lacking certification for food safety for most team members. PIC stated they would be getting trained ASAP.

• Subway West Milton, 695 S. Miami St., West Milton: Standard Inspection.

Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed pressence of dead bugs in light shields in employee area. Recommended opening the light shields and cleaning out the dead bugs.

Observed single use articles under sink plumbing, which poses a risk of water dripping onto the items. PIC moved the items out from under the sink plumbing upon notification.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Storage racks in walk-in refrigerator in need of cleaning. Informed PIC, and they said they will focus on this when the next cleaning occurs.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. In back “catch-all” storage area, observed unnecessary and miscellaneous items. Recommended removal of unnecessary items to reduce clutter.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed trim around floors to be in need of cleaning. Informed PIC, and they stated they will focus on this when the next cleaning occurs.

Comments:

Detailing in walk-in refrigerator and along the trim of employee area needed.

Observed proper handwashing for multiple employees during inspection.

Oct. 19

• Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Facility observed clean and tidy during inspection. No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Oct. 21

• Meijer #112 Store, 1900 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-up Inspection.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. A shipping/receiving door in the back area was observed letting light in due to a gap in the seal.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. The meat cutting room floors were observed with missing or inadequate grout, causing water to pool.

The following violations have been corrected since the last inspection:

Handwashing sink — required water temperature. Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Hand sink in the fruit prep room was below 100F, even after allowing time (3 min) for the water to get hot.

Packaged and unpackaged food — preventing contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed [Beef roast pack with vegetables] stored below other raw beef products. Recommended moving the package to the top rack to correct this item.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, storage order issues were corrected.

A work order was shown for the handsink in the produce cutting room to prove the handsink has been repaired to reach 100F.

The construction tarps in the online pick-up room were observed sealed and room was clean at the time of inspection.