Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• Upnorth Construction, LTD. to Gerald M. McMullen, trustee, Rebecca A. McMullen, trustee, and McMullen Revocable Truste, one lot, $337,000.

• Barbara Anne Mercer, Carla Mercer, Larayne Mercer, Ted S. Mercer, Thomas N. Mercer, and Timothy J. Mercer to Denise Butler, one lot, $182,000.

• Deborah Curtis to Marilyn D. Carr, one lot, $240,000.

• Stephanie Covelli, FKA, Andrew Dunne, and Stephanie Dunne to Kirstin Elliott and Trenton L. Elliot, one lot, $197,000.

• Mark Roger Enterprises, LLC to Abey Joany Fuentes Mendoza, one lot, $120,000.

• Alec K. Daniels and Olivia E. Fields Daniels to John W. Fouts and Kimberly S. Morris, one lot, $224,500.

• Marilyn K. Hobart to Eric W. Peltier, seven lots, $125,700.

• Amanda Smith to Leland Smith, one lot, $0.

• Ashia Peterson, FKA, Ashia Walker, Marcus Walker to Hayato Minami and Lauren Michelle Stites, two lots, $149,000.

Piqua

• Estate of Peggy Jo Hemm to John E. Mutzner, one lot, $0.

• Camielle M. Fritz to James J.C. Bauer, one lot, $120,000.

• Karen Richey, Merle Richey, and Karen Rose, FKA, to Jerry Rose, one lot, $0.

• Jerry Rose to Matthew D. Roberts, one lot, $60,000.

• Louise I. Cromes, Declaration of Trust, Martin L. Cromes, Declaration of Trust, and Paul R. Cromes, successor trustee, to Rooster Land Company, LLC, one lot, $400,000.

• Elizabeth Myers and Michael A. Myers to Sandra J. Vollmer, two lots, $166,000.

• David E. Mohler and Diane E. Mohler to James Christopher Crabtree, two lots, $290,000.

• Donald P. Burks and Elizabeth A. Burks to Dakoda W. Blacke, Zachery A.C. Sorah, and Savannah Brooke Wade, one lot, $138,000.

Tipp City

• Fieldstone Partners LLC to Charles R. Powder Revocable Living Trust, Margaret C. Powder Revocable Living Trust, Charles R. Powder, Second Amended and Restate Revocable Living Trust, Charles R. Powder, trustee, Margaret C. Powder, Revocable Living Trust, Margaret C. Powder, trustee, Revocable Living Trust of Margaret C. Powder, one lot, $72,000.

• Jenna Jo Branam to Barbara Ann Warnick and Jeremy David Warnick, one lot, $212,000.

• Delores A. Latta Family Preservation Truste and David R. Latta, trustee, to Denise L. Kenworthy and David R. Latta, one lot, $0.

• Linda S. Cleaver, FKA, and Linda S. Poling to Grant Thomas Heckman, one lot, $181,800.

• Lucinda M. Brown to Spayde Properties LLC, one lot, $222,500.

West Milton

• Michelle S. Hoffman to Anita K. Csikos and Douglas J. Csikos, one lot, $167,500.

• Stillwater Crossings, LLC, to NVR, Inc., one lot, $34,400.

Huber Heights

• Shane Woodard and Tara Woodard to Eric Watts and Nyree Y. Watts, one lot, $335,000.

• Corridor Development Company, LLC to NVR, Inc., one lot, $54,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR, Inc., one lot, $56,500.

• D.R. Horton-Indiana, LLC to Michael Soto and Morgan Soto, one lot, $352,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, one lot, $66,000.

• Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, one lot, $68,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC, one lot, $74,000.

• NVR, Inc. to Alyssa M. Czyzak and Christian Jeffrey Pfledderer, one lot, $356,000.

• Cindy Schwartz and David Schwartz to Cindy Schwartz and David Schwartz, one lot, $0.

Pleasant Hill

• Cindy Warner and Penny Warner to Robin Barker, three lots, $0.

Concord Township

• Beth A. Addis and Brian D. Addis to John Otto Schilling Jr. and Jennifer L. Stocker, one lot, $605,000.

Monroe Township

• Barbara E. Hess and Steven J. Hess to North Branch Land Company, LLC, one lot, $0.

• John H. Horn and Roberta Horn to Scott E. Adkins, 0.778 acres, $0.

Bethel Township

• Teresa Wiley to Eldar Mamedov, three lots, 15.783 acres, $615,000.

Newberry Township

• David Buehler, Rhonda Buehler, Mark Edginton, Chris Funderburg, Sandy Funderburg, and Wendy Hell, to Scott P. Clark and Shannon R. Clark, one lot, $1,100,000.

• Paul Barker, Robin A. Barker, and Cynthia L. Warner to Penny K. Warner, one lot, $0.

• Paul Barker, Robin A. Barker, and Penny K. Warner to Cynthia L. Warner, 39.615 acres, $0.

Springcreek Township

• Katie L. Holt and Nikolas Holt to Randy E. Hamilton, one lot, $218,400.

Washington Township

• Bryan Fisher and Kimberly E. Fisher to Jeffrey Shane Greene and Katie Lynn Greene, 0.750 acres, $182,500.