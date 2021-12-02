WACO S.T.E.M. gets boost from Collins Aerospace

Representatives from Collins Aerospace, including April Rogers, HR director, Steve Ribaudo, executive director of wheels and brakes operations, and Shannon Mann, CFO, l-r, visited WACO Museum and Aviation Learning Center on Wednesday to observe S.T.E.M. students, including Kyle Packard, 14, and Cayden Reigelsperger, 14, both of Troy, preparing for upcoming robotics competitions. Collins Aerospace recently donated $24,000 to the WACO Learning Center to promote and expand S.T.E.M. education. The WACO robotics teams are comprised of 9-14 year-old students from area schools.