Miami County restaurant inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

Oct. 25

• La Plaza Tapatia International Fresh Market, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City: Follow-up Inspection.

Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Water at hand sink in produce room not reaching 100F. Increase water temperature at this sink.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The floors in both walk-in freezers were observed with ice build-ups. De-ice the freezers.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Food labels — label information. Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Donuts and cookies in the customer self-service case were labeled, but did not have the corresponding ingredient lists and allergen declarations. PIC stated they would add the missing items to the ingredient book for customer use.

Comments: The PIC emailed the updated ingredient list to MCPH. Anytime a donut/dessert is added to the customer self-service case, the corresponding list of ingredients must be added to the ingredient book.

• End Zone Sports Lounge LLC, 601 E. Broadway St., Covington: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Raw chicken was observed stored over raw pork tenderloin and raw ground beef. Upon making the PIC aware, the chicken was moved to the bottom shelf.

Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. The following items were observed without a date mark: sliced peppered ham, sliced regular ham, and an opened pack of hotdogs. Upon making the PIC aware, the items were date marked for their prep date.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the kitchen were observed with food debris and residue. A large buildup of fryer oil was observed between the fryers and the three-compartment sink.

Comments:

The following items are still needing to be done due to the change in ownership:

– cove base needs installed in the bar

– repair/replace broken/missing floor tiles

– install FRP behind the bar

– Eliminate residential freezers and microwave

– a mop sink must be added

– Install cove base in walk-in coolers

Two of the owners of the facility are currently undergoing managerial food safety certification courses.

PIC stated when the major plumbing items under the floor of the facility are changed, the floors will be replaced as well.

Please notify MCPH when these renovations are to occur after they are scheduled.

• Laura’s Country Diner, 6 W. Pike St., Laura: Follow-up Inspection.

Repeat: Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed cottage cheese containers being used to store knives and other utensils. Informed PIC to cease using these containers for knives and other utensils moving forward.

Repeat: Sanitizer test strips observed as not being able to properly test concentration of quat sanitizer.

Recommended PIC get new test strips.

Repeat: Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed waste oil barrels with spillage around them.

Informed PIC to clean up around the barrels to keep waste area maintained.

Repeat; FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. PIC unable to provide food handler certification at time of inspection.

PIC to provide certification proof via email.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed buildup on interior of ice machine near ice chute. PIC stated ice machine would be cleaned and sanitized and photos will be sent once complete.

Controlling pests.

Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Flies observed throughout facility in smaller numbers. Informed PIC that fly tape can be used as long as it is not hanging above food, utensils, or any other food contact surface. PIC stated they would get fly tape put up today.

Nonfood-contact surfaces – cleanability

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed cup rack across from ice machine as no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Informed PIC and they stated that it would be replaced with glass shelving moving forward.

Comments:

Observed ice machine as clean at time of inspection.

Observed floor drain as clean at time of inspection.

Observed shelving replaced at front of house that held cups. It is now a glass shelf supported by metal brackets which qualifies as an easy to clean surface!