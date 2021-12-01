Miami East-MVCTC FFA names member of the month

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The December 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Anthony Putnam. He is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Anthony recently competed in the District FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event where he was a strong competitor. He and his brother participated in the fruit sales fundraiser and were the highest selling family. He plans to apply for the State FFA Degree.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.