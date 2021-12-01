Edison State women improve to 9-0 with win over Wilberforce JVs

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College women’s basketball team improved to 9-0 with an 88-64 win over Wilberforce University JVs Tuesday night.

Edison led 20-15 after one quarter and 41-36 at halftime.

The Chargers blew the game open with a 28-8 advantage in the third quarter to take a 69-44 lead.

Whitney Staggs had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Kailah Johnson had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Allison Siefring added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Maddy Bakosh dished out five assists.

Audra Schrubb added nine points.

Edison was 38 of 72 from the floor for 53 percent, including two of eight from long range for 25 percent. The Chargers made 10 of 12 free throws for 83 percent.

Edison had 47 rebounds and 21 turnovers.