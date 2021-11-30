Troy City Council approves J&J settlement agreement

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy City Council met in a special session on Monday, approving the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson national opioid settlement agreement.

The council approved executing the participation agreement for the OneOhio Subdivision Settlement with Janssen/Johnson & Johnson. Janssen’s national settlement is for up to $5 billion. The allocation for the city of Troy is expected to be between $29,000 and $41,000. That amount could increase depending on the number of participants in the settlement.

Under the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding, the funds the state of Ohio will receive will be distributed according to the following allocation: 15% directly to the state of Ohio; 30% directly to subdivisions; and 55% to the OneOhio Foundation, which will be utilized for the benefit of the subdivisions across the state of Ohio.

Each region in Ohio will have a OneOhio Foundation, which will be a a private 501(c)(3) foundation. The state has divided into 19 regions for this settlement. Each foundation will have a governing board, a panel of experts, and “such other regional entities as may be necessary for the purpose of receiving and disbursing Opioid Funds and other purposes.” Each region’s foundation will also have an executive director appointed by the governor.

Also on Monday, the council approved agreements with the F.O.P. Ohio Labor Council, Inc., the Troy Police Officers Association, the Troy Police Sergeants Association, and Troy Captains.

Lastly, the council held the first reading of its 2022 budget.

Following the special council meeting, the Buildings and Utilities Committee met, giving a positive recommendation for the city to bid the Madison Street Lift Station Rehabilitation Project. This has not yet been approved by the full council. The rehabilitation project is not to exceed $585,466. The funds for the repairs were included in the 2021 budget, but due to the project potentially getting awarded in 2022, the funds were also included in the 2022 budget. The repairs are also partially being funded through a Community Development Block Grant.

Next, the Streets and Sidewalks Committee met, giving a positive recommendation for the city to bid the West Main Street traffic signal poles for phase one of the West Main Street improvement project. This has not yet been approved by the full council, but the cost is not to exceed $300,000. This cost was budgeted for 2021.

“This is, schedule-wise, a little early,” Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said. Titterington said the city is running into supply chain issues, noting that traffic poles are on back order. The city wanted to bid the traffic signals separate from the construction with a few months lead time in order to ensure the city receives them in time.

Titterington said the city will be replacing 44 poles, including traffic poles, mast arms, and pedestrian signal poles, during phase one of the West Main Street project.

Jeffrey Schilling, sixth ward council member and member of the Streets and Sidewalks Committee, asked if the city was going to buy American-made poles or if the city knew from where the poles would come.

City staff said the bid documents had a spot where they could mark a preference for American steel. Titterington emphasized that it is a “preference only.”