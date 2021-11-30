Edison State splits games with Miami University-Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Edison State Community College basketball teams split two games with Miami University-Hamilton Saturday.

The Edison State men, 5-2, lost 86-73.

The Lady Chargers, 8-0, rolled to a 100-71 win, hitting the century mark for the seventh time this season.

Edison State led 21-12, 45-34 and 69-53 at the quarter breaks, before putting up 31 points in the final quarter.

Whitney Staggs had a big game for the Chargers.

She had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Allison Siefring also had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Maddy Bakosh had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Kierra Wendel had 10 points and five assists and Victoria Newland scored 10 points off the bench.

Audra Schaub added nine points and three assists.

Edison State hit 44 of 70 shots from the floor for 56 percent, including four of 15 from 3-point range for 27 percent.

The Lady Chargers converted eight of 10 free throws for 80 percent.

Edison had 42 rebounds, 24 assists, nine steals and just nine turnovers.