Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department

Nov. 24

TRESPASSING: Vehicle gone through overnight on the 2500 block of Foxchase Court. Nothing appears to be missing per the complainant. Report taken.

ACCIDENT: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens due to a private property crash at 5:36 p.m. Information was exchanged between properties.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the area of West Market Street and Park Avenue.

THEFT: An officer responded to Penn Station located at 2331 West Main Street in reference to a theft complaint, which took place between 5:06 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. This case is active.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident at 9:06 p.m. on West Main Street at North Cherry Street. Upon further investigation, the at-fault party was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control, and the other involved party was issued a parking ticket for parking upon a side walk and for being within lines.

Nov. 25

THEFT: Theft of purse from vehicle reported in 2300 block of West Main Street the previous day. Stolen credit card was used in Troy and Tipp City. Suspects were arrested and charged in other jurisdictions for receiving stolen property.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officers were dispatched at 5:29 p.m. to West Canal Street due to a criminal damage call. A report was taken at the scene.

Nov. 26

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. on the 900 block of McKaig Avenue.

THEFT: Officers were dispatched at 2:42 p.m. to West Market St., Dollar General, due to a theft complaint. Officers are still investigating.

THEFT: An officer responded at 7:33 p.m. to the 900 block of South Walnut Street in reference to a theft complaint. This case is inactive.

FOUND: An officer found a debit card. The debit card was stored for safekeeping.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 8:51 p.m. in the area of South Walnut and Raper streets. No injuries reported. One driver was cited for a stop sign violation, and one vehicle was towed.

Nov. 27

WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check at 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of West Water and Adams streets resulted in one male being arrested for OVI. Arrest and charges were filed. Cody J. Hockett, 28, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded at 1:29 p.m. to South Market Street at East Canal Street in reference to a two-vehicle accident. The driver at fault was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries at 6:05 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Marybill Drive. One driver was cited for a traffic light violation, and one vehicle was towed.

Nov. 28

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage report made at 7:48 a.m. on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. A report was taken.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at 8:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on the 1000 block of Mystic Lane. A report was taken, and a citation was issued.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: An officer was dispatched to a driving without consent complaint at 12:27 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Mulberry Street. This case remains active until the vehicle is located.