Holiday Tour highlights Allison Home

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s Holiday Tour takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 11, featuring six historic properties.

One of those homes is the Tudor style home built in 1889 for Samuel M. Allison and his wife, Frances. Samuel Allison was the general manager of the Cron-Kills Furniture Company, and the Allison family lived in the home until 1920. At that time, it became the residence of Dr. J. R. Caywood, physician and surgeon, and in 1970, Dick and Corky Buecker, of Buecker Interiors, bought the home. Craig Clemons and his wife, Theresa, have also resided at 328 N. Downing Street. Craig Clemons was a former American Football Safety in the National Football League who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1972. The current owners, Joe and Tracy Thobe, purchased the home in 1991 where they raised their three children.

The home retains a number of its original features. Throughout the main floor quarter-sawn oak is featured in all the wood work. This technique creates a beautiful distinctive grain, usually used in high end application, known as Tiger Oak. The main entry welcomes visitors with a built-in bench and mirror above adorned with brass coat hooks. Upon entering the living room, the opening is flanked by seven-foot Doric columns. Three fireplaces with unique surrounds are in the living room, dining room and master bedroom. Double pocket doors can be found between the living and dining rooms. Two more single pocket doors are off of the hallway into the dining room and TV room. There is a butler’s pantry situated between the dining room and kitchen complete with swinging door. The hardwood flooring throughout the entire house is laid in a picture frame pattern.

When the Thobes moved in, a large portion of the woodwork had been painted white and the pocket doors closed up. They have since stripped back the paint to reveal the beautiful wood surfaces underneath. Visitors are kindly asked to wear a mask properly when touring this home to keep all guests safe.

Tickets for the Historic Holiday Tour are available online at Eventbrite.com (search 2021 Historic Holiday Tour) and Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua for $25 per person.