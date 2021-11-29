Christmas on the Green returns Friday, Dec. 3

By Haylee Pence

PIQUA – Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Christmas on the Green will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Main and High streets in Piqua with events being held within the library and in front of local shops. This event is a family-friendly event meant to spark the holiday spirit with carolers, children’s activities, and a horse-drawn carriage.

Many fan-favorites will be returning, including $1 carriage rides, which Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua Lorna Swisher said, “[it’s] a lot of fun for families.” Another popular ride that is returning is the trackless train for young children to enjoy. The Piqua Public Library’s Children’s Department will be holding activities for children in the bottom floor of the library. Swisher saidthat the “center-piece” of the event is the community caroling, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo.

The community caroling is a special tradition that the French family, which presents the Christmas on the Green event through their Alfred W. French Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, inspired through their own tradition of neighborhood caroling. The community caroling is “meant to bring the community together and enjoy the holidays,” Swisher said.

Along with these fan-favorites, attendees should be excited about two new aspects, juggling elves and fire dancers. The juggling elves will be walking around the event until 8 p.m. The fire dancers, which were previously featured at the Taste of the Arts, can be found at the corner of Main and Ash streets with shows at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On top of all the entertainment and family-friendly activities, there will be several food vendors available, including the Boy Scouts, Cumberland Kettle Corn, and B & V Eatz Food Truck. Susie’s Big Dipper, 311 Draft House, and the Scottish Thistle will also be open and serving food and drinks.

Many of the local businesses will be open late so “people can do their holiday shopping.”

Christmas on the Green is the Mainstreet Piqua’s “longest running event” according to Swisher. With the COVID-19 pandemic last year, this event was canceled. Swisher said “It feels so exciting” to be returning, and she “can’t wait for the community to come together.” Swisher also said, “Downtown is so beautiful at Christmas time.”

Bonfires will also be placed around the event to help keep attendees warm.

For more information about Christmas on the Green, the Mainstreet Piqua’s website has more information.