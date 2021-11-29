Blue Angels prepare for 2022 DAS

Lt. Katlin Forster, USN, Speaks to media during a press conference at the Dayton International Airport on Monday about the much anticipated return of the United States Navy Blue Angels to the 2022 CenerPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this summer. Following a canceled show in 2020, the Blue Angels are looking forward to performing in the Birthplace of Aviation, debuting for the first time in Dayton, the team’s new F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft and the new C-130, Fat Albert. The 2022 CenterPoint Dayton Air Show will be held July 30 and 31.

Blue Angel 7 sits on the ramp at the Dayton International Airport on Monday morning as the Blue Angels advance team arrived in Dayton for a press conference and briefing for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Airshow to be held on July 30 and 31, 2022