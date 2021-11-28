Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketballl team dropped its third straight game Saturday, losing to Miamisburg 57-31.

Miamisburg led 10-6, 25-12 and 44-21 at the quarter breaks.

Troy will host Greenville Wednesday.

Miami East 57,

Northridge 3

DAYTON — The Miami East girls basketball team cruised to a win in its TRC opener, evening its record at 2-2 on the season.

The Vikings led 24-0, 41-3 and 51-3 at the quarter breaks.

Paxton Hunley had 10 points and seven steals and Abigail Kadel scored 10 points and had five rebounds.

Camryn Francis had six points, three steals and six rebounds, Lauren Barnes had six points and five rebounds, McKayah Musselman had six points and five rebounds and Kennedee Elifritz scored six points.

Kayly Fetters had six rebounds, Maryn Gross had five rebounds and four assists and Mara Posey dished out four assists.

Miami East will play at West Liberty-Salem Tuesday.

Houston 47,

Bradford 42

HOUSTON — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped to 2-1 with a 47-42 loss to Houston Saturday.

The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter.

Houston led 22-19 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters.

Austy Miller had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Abby Fike added nine points and seven rebounds.

Brooklyn Crickmore grabbed eight rebounds, Megan Wood pulled down seven rebounds and Rylee Canan had three steals.

Bradford will play at National Trail Thursday.