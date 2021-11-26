Area briefs

Upcoming road closures

MIAMI COUNTY — Piqua-Troy Road will be closed between Peterson Road and Windham Way on Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 for culvert repairs.

Also, Evanston Road will be closed between Peters Road and Petzoldt Drive on Nov. 30 through Dec. 14 for culvert repairs.

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Dec. 4 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937)773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Crafty Listeners meet on Mondays

WEST MILTON – Crafty Listeners is held every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This Audiobook Club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All are welcome. The Milton-Union Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Evening book club set for Dec. 9

WEST MILTON – The Milton-Union Public Library’s evening book club for adults will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Adults, join Staci for a book discussion over “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” by Samantha Silva. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.