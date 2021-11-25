Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services continue

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes visitors at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY — Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the November sermon series, “Give till it Helps!” Everyone is called to build something lasting as God makes clear His plan for their future.

A Time to Pray will be held each Sunday at 9 a.m. on the TLC campus. Join the church as they pray for their church family and the local community.

A 24 hour Prayer Vigil will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. until Sunday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

The church will also particiapte in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Everyone is always welcome; Sunday worship service starts at 10 a.m. Livestreams of the service are also available on Facebook. Please join the church as they stand together in worship.

Connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

Lostcreek Church to host Bible School

CASSTOWN — Lostcreek United Church of Christ’s Bible School, “Journey to Bethlehem,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 7007 Troy-Urbana Road and children 3 years through third grade may attend. Please bring a canned good. Lunch will be provided.

Live Nativity walk planned

COVINGTON — The Annual “Live Nativity Walk” presented by Stillwater Community Church will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be six guided walks each night, conducted every half hour. The last walk is to begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free and every one of all ages is invited. The walks take place on the grounds of Stillwater Community Church, located at 7900 Sugar Grove Road between Pleasant Hill and Covington.

After each walk, participants are invited to warm up by a crackling fire, enjoy some hot chocolate, delicious homemade cookies, and fellowship.

For more information, call 937-473-5270, e-mail office@stillwatercc.org, or visit the Stillwater Community Church Facebook page.

Christmas concert set for Dec. 10

TIPP CITY — The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will present a Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. A variety of religious and secular Christmas selections will be performed. The concert is free.

Journey to Bethlehem planned

TROY — Journey to Bethlem will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at Union Baptist Church, located at 1833 E. Peterson Rd. in Troy.

Experience this interactive event! Worship at the temple, converse with the shopkeepers, appear before the tax collector, speak with the innkeeper and his wife, see the angel appear to the shepherds, and visit the manger. Great for all ages. There will be indoor/outdoor displays. The event is handicapped accessible and features live animals. Free admission.

For more information, call 937-335-1045.

Singers wanted for church choir

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Milton is inviting singers to sing in their Christmas Choir.

After a year off, they will present their annual “Sounds of Christmas” concert on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. The concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St. High School through adult ages are welcome. The community is invited to enjoy a wide variety of Christmas music.

Practices are at noon on Sundays, after worship service. Anyone attending another church is asked to come after their service.

Anyone who would like to participate but can’t attend the first practice, please contact Marsha Fischbach, director, at 937-698-6036 for more information.