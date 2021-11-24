Edison State/Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — It may have been their strongest challenge so far this season.

But, the Edison State Community College women’s basketball team had no trouble improving to 7-0 heading into the winter break Tuesday against UC-Clermont.

Edison led 20-14 after one quarter and 42-33 at halftime, before a big third quarter led to an 83-64 victory.

The Chargers outscored UC-Clermont 26-11 in the third quarter to take a 68-44 lead en route to the victory.

A big part of Edison’s success was the offensive rebounding, as the Chargers grabbed 18 offensive boards.

Kailah Johnson paced the Chargers with 23 points and three assists.

Whitney Staggs had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Allison Siefring added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Maddy Bakosh dished out six assists and Victoria Newland had five steals.

Makayla Blount had three assists off the bench.

The Chargers made 33 of 83 shots from the floor for 40 percent, including four of 17 from 3-point range for 24 percent. Edison made 13 of 15 free throws for 87 percent.

Covington 71,

Riverside 31

DEGRAFF — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to a 71-31 win over Riverside Tuesday night in its TRC opener.

The Lady Buccs improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in TRC play, leading 21-13, 40-23 and 61-29 at the quarter breaks.

Claudia Harrington led the Buccs with 28 points.

Carlie Besecker had 14 points, Gracie Anderson netted nine, Claire Fraley scored eight and Maggie Anderson added six.

Bethel 41,

Greenville 22

GREENVILLE — The Bethel girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a road win.

The Bees led 15-8, 20-14 and 27-14 at the quarter breaks.

Kerrigan Calhoun had 23 points and nine rebounds and Karley Moore added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Emma Evans added eight rebounds and three assists.

Lehman 28,

Perry 26

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team broke into the win column Tuesday night in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers, 1-2, led 11-5 after one quarter and 15-11 at halftime.

It was tied at 19 after three quarters, before Lehman pulled out the win.

Mara O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 10 points and six rebounds.

Heidi Toner added nine points and Layla Platfoot grabbed seven rebounds.

Taylor Geise had five points and Caroline Wesner had three steals.

Bradford 38,

Newton 23

BRADFORD — In the first WOAC game for both teams, Bradford used a big fourth quarter to get past Newton.

Bradford is 2-0 overall, while Newton is 0-2.

Newton led 8-7, 15-9 and 21-18 at the quarter breaks, but Bradford outscored the Indians 20-2 in the fourth quarter.

Austy Miller led the Railroaders with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Rylee Canan had 12 rebounds, three steals and five points.

Megan Wood had three steals and Brooklyn Crickmore blocked two shots.

Mercedes Craig had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots for Newton.

Reese Hess added eight points and five rebounds.