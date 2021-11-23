Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 19

SEX OFFENSE: A subject in the hospital made a statement that made the doctor believe a rape could have occurred. The location was redacted. A male juvenile, 13, was charged with third-degree felony gross sexual imposition in connection with this report.

THEFT: Steven M. Philpott, 36, address unknown, was picked up on a charge of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant called stating a suspicious male inside of a vehicle was near the bus stop while children were getting picked up by the school bus at 9 a.m.

IDENTITY THEFT: Complainant called saying a suspicious male was inside of a bank presenting a fake passport card attempting to withdrawal money from a client’s account at 11:15 a.m. at US Bank. Male fled the scene in a black sedan prior to officer’s arriving on scene.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject advised an individual damaged their vehicle at 12:13 p.m. on the 1100 block of Vine Street.

CIVIL MATTER: Complainant advised tenants caused damage to a front porch at 1:31 p.m. on the 1000 block of Nicklin Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject advised their vehicles were keyed overnight on the 400 block of Young Street.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. in the area of Looney Road and East Ash Street. The driver of the at-fault unit was cited.

THEFT: Report taken for theft from a vehicle at 9:20 p.m. on the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

Nov. 20

OVI: Adult female stopped for speeding at 1 a.m. on the 8400 block of North County Road 25A. Female was found to be intoxicated and arrested. Female tested .088 BAC and was released to a sober friend. Cassandra N. Webb, 31, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: Ashley L. Baker, 36, of Dayton, was picked up on a charge of first-degree misdemeanor assault.

TRESPASS: Franklin G. Zank, 46, of Troy, was picked up on charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and first-degree misdemeanor assault.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 8 a.m. on the 600 block of South Sunset Drive.

THEFT: Officers responded to residence to speak with the victim who stated she had items missing from her purse at noon on the 1700 block of Cambridge Street.

TRESPASSING: Complainant called stating two females were outside of residence causing trouble and were refusing to leave at 2:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue.

THEFT: A caller stated her car had been broken into while at work and her purse was stolen between 3 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. on the 500 block of East Statler Road.

ASSAULT: Juvenile female reported she was assaulted by another juvenile female and adult female at 10 p.m. on the 300 block of Young Street.

BURGLARY: Subject reported items taken from her shared detached garage sometime in the last few weeks on the 400 block of West Greene Street.

Nov. 21

THEFT: Complainant advised a female had left Walmart without paying for merchandise at 1:52 p.m. Traci A. Ganger, 38, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. Ganger was charged again with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a report of shoplifting at Walmart at 3:44 p.m.