Christmas Light Spectacular opens Thursday

Santa Claus made a special appearance at Cedar Springs Pavilion for the press/VIP preview of the first Christmas Light Spectacular at Cedar Springs Pavilion on Monday. Santa is pictured with Tipp City residents Grace, Lucas, and Lucy Seibert. The twin six-year-olds and their eight-year-old brother were among the first visitors to tour the new event which will be open daily 6-9 p.m. from Thanksgiving through December 30, at 7951 South Co. Rd. 25-A, Tipp City. More information is available at www.cedarspringspavilion.com