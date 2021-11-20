Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — Playing without Macie Taylor, it was a struggle from the start for the Troy girls basketball team Saturday against Fairmont in the season opener.

The Trojans got in an early 7-1 hole and trailed 15-8, 32-15 and 49-25 at the quarter breaks in a 64-42 loss to Fairmont.

Madalynn Hughes scored 10 points for the Trojans, while Makenzee Maschino had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Kiya Baker added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Mallory Hullinger scored 19 points for Fairmont.

Peyton Wells had 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and seven steals and Serena Baker scored 12 points.

Mari Carter added four assists and three steals.

Troy was 14 of 43 from the floor for 43 percent, including one of eight on 3-pointers for 13 percent. The Trojans converted and 12 of 23 from the line for 52 percent.

Fairmont hit 23 of 51 from the floor for 45 percent, including 11 of 20 from long range for 55 percent.

The Firebirds made seven of 12 from the line for 58 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 32-25, but had 236 turnovers to Fairmont’s 13.

The Trojans will look to bounce back Wednesday, when Miami East visits.

Covington 53,

Fairlawn 34

COVINGTON — Carlie Besecker had a big game as Covington improved to 2-0.

Covington led 11-6, 20-17 and 31-22 at the quarter breaks.

Besecker had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the Buccs.

Claudia Harrington had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots, while Maggie Anderson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Claire Fraley added eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Mechanicsburg 42,

Miami East 37

CASSTOWN — Miami East dropped to 0-2 in its home opener.

Miami East trailed 9-5 after one quarter, before pulling even at 16-16 at halftime.

The Indians opened a 34-28 lead after three quarters.

Maryn Gross and Paxton Hunley each scored 12 points.

Kayly Fetters had nine rebounds and Camryn Francis had six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Kennedee Elifritz had three steals.

Bradford 58,

Milton-Union 31

WEST MILTON — Bradford opened the season with a win over Milton-Union in non-conference action.

Bradford led 17-3, 35-13 and 48-18 at the quarter breaks.

Austy Miller had 27 points, six steals and four assists.

Rylee Canan had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Abby Fike scored six points.

Megan Wood had nine rebounds and three assists, Brooklyn Crickmore grabbed seven rebounds and Isabella Hamilton had seven rebounds.

Ava Berberich had 15 points for Milton-Union and Jenna Brumbaugh added seven points and four assists.

Raegan Fulton had seven rebounds and Shannon Brumbaugh added five rebounds and four steals.

Newton 45,

Yellow Springs 37

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team opened the season with a home win by rallying in the fourth quarter.

The Indians trailed 9-6, 19-14 and 30-23 at the quarter breaks, before pouring in 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Mercedes Craig had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Reee Hess had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Layla VanCulin had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Camryn Gleason scored seven points and Emma Szakal had six rebounds and three steals.

Bethel 40,

Southeastern 3o

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Bethel girls are off to a 2-0 start.

Bethel trailed 9-8 after one quarter, but led 17-14 at halftime and 28-21 after three quarters.

Kerrigan Calhoun had 18 points and Karley Moore added 16 points, while the Bees had a complete effort defensively.

FRIDAY

Tecumseh 59,

Tippecanoe 46

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team lost the season opener to Tecumseh Friday night.

Tipp trailed 15-12, 26-21 and 42-26 at the quarter breaks.

Kenzie Chinn scored 16 points and three steals and Samantha Wall had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ashley Aselage added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Olivia Spiller and Ally Broering both pulled down five rebounds, while Lancy Cleckner had four assists and three steals.

Covington 50,

Houston 34

HOUSTON — The Covington girls opened the season with a win over Houston.

The Lady Buccs led 17-2, 21-11 and 36-24 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Claudia Harrison filled the stat sheet out with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds and Maggie Anderson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Grace Anderson added seven points and four assists and Claire Fraley had 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Fort Loramie 50,

Miami East 24

FORT LORAMIE — The Vikings opened the season against a strong Fort Loramie team.

Paxton Hunley scored six points and Jacqueline Kadel added five points.

Kayly Fetters grabbed four rebounds and Camryn Francis blocked three shots.

The Vikings trailed 12-5, 26-12 and 35-19 at the quarter breaks

Bethel 40,

Jackson Center 33

JACKSON CENTER — The Bethel girls basketball team opened the season with a road win.

Karley Moore scored 23 points and Kerrigan Calhoun added nine points.

Bethel led 6-3, 21-14 and 28-22 at the quarter breaks.

Miss. Valley 55,

Lehman 32

UNION CITY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball tea opened the season Friday with a road loss.

Lehman trailed 18-4, 32-12 and 48-24 at the quarter breaks.