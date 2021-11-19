Wreathes Across America event approaches

A wreath lies on the grave of a Civil War veteran in this photo from a previous Wreathes Across America. Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua is preparing for the 2021 Wreathes Across America to be held on December 18. Anyone wishing to purchase a wreath for a veteran’s grave is asked to contact Pam Celendine at Forest Hill Union Cemetery at 937-773-2614 or by e-mail at fhc@bizwoh.rr.com Wreathes are $15 each. Wreathes may also be purchased through the national Wreathes Across America website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.