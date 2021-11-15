Council approves two moratoriums

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy City Council approved two moratoriums during its regular meeting on Monday that will prevent new demolition permits and new parking lots in the Historic District for 180 days and 90 days, respectively.

The moratoriums had been requested previously by council members Jeffrey Schilling and Todd Severt before being discussed by the council’s Community and Economic Development Committee last week. City staff recommended a 90-day moratorium on new surface parking lots. City staff identified at least five studies that have been done since 1960 to assess the adequacy of and/or document parking downtown. This moratorium applies to lots where parking would be the primary use, not to parking lots that are secondary to new construction or improvements.

City staff also recommended a 180-day moratorium on new demolition permits, although this moratorium would not be applicable to the property located at 112-118 W. Main Street, also referred to as the IOOF building and one of Miami County’s former courthouses. This moratorium would not apply to buildings where a demolition would be necessary for public safety, as determined by the Miami County building official or the fire chief of the Troy Fire Department.

The council unanimously approved the moratoriums with the exception of fourth ward council member Bobby Phillips, who was absent on Monday.

“Moratoriums may be shortened or lengthened if warranted,” at-large council member Lynne Snee said.

Due to the moratoriums being passed as emergency legislation, they are expected to go into effect immediately.

Also on Monday, the council approved legislation relating to an annexation of 2.0 acres from Concord Township located at Washington Road, referred to as the Canferelli Annexation. The council approved the statement of services, buffering statement, and consent in order to comply with the expedited annexation.

The council then approved the city’s 2022 funding for Miami County Public Health in the amount of $365,873.84. Second ward council member John Terwilliger said Troy’s funding is based on the millage equivalent that will be paid by the other political subdivisions in the county for public health services.

“Troy’s payment is funded from the general fund,” Terwilliger said, adding this was a decrease of 4.5% from the 2021 funding.

The council then authorized the city to bid out the West Main Street Duct Bank Improvement Project at a cost not to exceed $700,000. Schilling said this project is required ahead of the West Main Street Corridor Improvements Project due to this project relocating utilities underground in that area.

Next, the council approved a wage ordinance, effective Jan. 1, 2022, for seasonal and part-time positions. Fifth ward council member William Twiss said this legislation was needed to update hourly rates for interns and the swimming pool manager to reflect the state’s minimum wage update for next year.

The three-reading rule was suspended on all legislation that required it.

The Troy City Council Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, in the basement conference room at City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St. The Troy City Council as a whole will meet again at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 in council chambers at City Hall.