Edison State teams sweep Miami University-Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The Edsion State Community College basketball teams swept Miami University-Middletown Wednesday.

The Chargers play Clark State Saturday.

WOMEN

The Lady Chargers improved to 4-0 with a 124-59 victory.

Edison led 35-25, 67-36 and 103-51 at the quarter breaks.

Whitney Staggs had a big night for the Chargers with 30 points and five rebounds.

Staggs was 12 of 14 from the floor and six of nine from the line.

Allison Siefring had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Kailah Johnson scored 22 points.

Victoria Newland had 10 points and six rebounds and Makayla Blount had 10 points.

Kierra Wendel had eight points, Haileigh Benken and Nia Johnson grabbed six rebounds and Maddy Bakosh and Emma Printz had three assists each.

Edison was 44 of 87 from the floor for 51 percent, including three of 22 from long range for 14 percent. The Chargers converted 33 of 40 free throws for 83 percent.

Edison had 67 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

MEN

Edison improved to 3-1 with a 76-62 victory.

The Chargers rallied from a 47-29 halftime deficit, winning the second half 57-25.

Ibrahima Athie had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Chargers.

Jaylen Robinson added 21 points and Jakob Reed had 11 points and three steals.

Tony Burrell added 11 points.

Edison was 27 of 56 from the floor for 49 percent, including six of 18 3-point range for 33 percent. The Chargers converted 26 of 39 free throws for 67 percent.

MUM was 26 of 46 from the floor for 57 percent, including five of 10 from 3-point range for 50 percent. MUM made 15 of 28 free throws for 54 percent.

MUM won the battle of the boards 33-31, but had 23 turnovers to Edison’s 18.