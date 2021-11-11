Heating assistance available through the HEAP Winter Crisis Program

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Community Action Council would like to make Miami County residents aware of programs that are available to assist with the cost of heating their homes this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is available now through May 2022 and will provide income eligible households with a one-time benefit applied directly to their heat source utility account. The HEAP benefit amount will depend on federal funding levels, how many people reside in the household, total household income, and the main fuel used for heating the home. The Ohio Department of Development will begin processing these benefits sometime after the first of the year. No appointment is necessary to apply for this program.

The HEAP Winter Crisis Program began Nov. 1, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2022. This program provides assistance, one time per heating season, to income eligible households whose heat source utility service has been or is pending disconnection, needs established or transferred service, has 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have had a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months. Eligible households may receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). This program can also help with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. An appointment is required to apply for this program (in person or telephone).

To qualify for both of these programs, the gross household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375. Documentation needed to apply includes copies of utility bills; proof of income for the last 30 days (or 12 months if needed) for each household member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; social security numbers for all household members; and proof of disability (if applicable).

For additional information and to schedule an appointment to apply, please call Miami County CAC at (937) 335-7921 and ask for Intake. Information may also be obtained by visiting www.energyhelp.ohio.gov. Applications are available on this website to print or you may opt to start an application on-line.