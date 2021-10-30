Tippecanoe girls, Longs, Downing advance to state meet

TROY — The excitement was clear as the Tippecanoe girls cross country team huddled near the finish line after the girls D-II race Saturday at the Troy regional cross country meet.

They were checking their phones to see that they had finished second and qualified for a state as a team after just missing a year ago.

Annie Sinning, who led the Red Devils with a fifth-place finish in 19:45.1, was excited as anyone after making the trip to state as an individual a year ago.

“It is just completely different (going as a team),” Sinning said. “Going last year as an individual was a lot tougher than I thought it would. It is just the positive energy and everything the team brings me. This was (a big goal). Especially after missing by one point last year.”

Sinning was satisfied with her race for the most part.

“I would have liked to finish higher,” she said. “But, I have another shot at it next week.”

Shelby Hept was 16th in 20:56.7 and Gracie Wead was 20th in 21:06.5.

Also running for Tipp were Leda Anderson, 34, 21:38.4; Libby Krebs, 35, 21:40.3; Isa Ramos, 45, 21:52.6 and Katie Landis, 59, 22:21.1.

In the D-II boys race, Milton-Union’s Kyke Bostick finished 53rd in 18:31.5.

D-III

It was an exciting day for both Covington and Newton in the D-III races.

Covington’s Asher and Elyza Long became the second brother-sister from Covington to qualify for the state meet in the same year and Newton’s McKenna Downing became the second Newton girl to qualify for state.

“I think we probably started thinking about it two months ago,” Asher Long, a sophomore, said. “My sister is a freshman this year. As her times started dropping, I think we started thinking about it.”

Asher Long took sixth in the boys race in 17:16,8.

“Today wasn’t too bad for running other than the footing,” Long said. “I had a bad race last year (at regionals). It definitely was (motivation). I just want to enjoy the moment (at state) and run the best I can.”

Also in the boys race, Miami East’s Elijah Willmenth finished 24th in 18:20.4, Newton’s Clint Shellenberger finished 37th in 18:36.6 and Covington’s Mic Barhorst finished 51st in 18:53.2.

In the girls race, Elyza Long finished 11th in 2043.8.

“I didn’t think I had made it when I finished,” Long, who ran the first race of the day, said. “It has been a goal. Hopefully, my brother will make it to. I am glad it wasn’t raining. I don’t like to run in the rain.”

Downing got the 16th and final qualifying spot in 20:59.7.

“I definitely thought I could make it to state,” Downing said. “It was a goal. I wasn’t sure (if she was top 16) when I crossed the finish line. I am taking my team with me to state and it is going to be a lot of fun. I just want to run my best (at state).”

Also in the girls race, Miami East’s Maryn Gross finished 32nd in 21:58.2.