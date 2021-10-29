Letter: Keep Judge Nasal

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Judge Gary Nasal for re-election to the Miami County Municipal Court. Judge Nasal has over 28 years of experience as an elected official, first as County Prosecutor, and for the last almost nine years, as Miami County Municipal Court Judge. He has a reputation as a tough judge but is considered fair and consistent even by defense attorneys who appear in front of him.

If you compare the experience and qualifications of the two candidates, the choice is clear. Keep Judge Nasal.

— Dan Nimer

Tipp City