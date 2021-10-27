Tuesday Sports Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team improved to 16-2-1 with a 7-0 victory over Graham Tuesday night.

Tippecanoe will play Wyoming at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Bellbrook High School in a D-II district final.

Jackson Kleather had two goals and one assist for Tippecanoe.

Drew Harshbarger and Carson King each had two goals and Landon Haas had one goal and three assists.

Caleb Ransom had two assists.

Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Miami East 1,

Legacy Christian 0

SPRINGBORO — The Miami East boys soccer team improved to 11-2-3 on the season by winning an overtime thriller.

The Vikings will play Bethel for a D-III district title at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Bellefontaine High School.

“It was a great game with both teams playing amazing,” Miami East coach Nakilee Weni said. “We controlled the game for the most part, but just couldn’t capitalize in the final third.”

Ethan Gudorf scored the game winner for East three minutes into overtime.

“Ethan Gudorf beat a player to find Trenton Maxson, who then played it through to Ethan Gudorf who kept his run (1-2 pass) to finish in the bottom left corner,” Weni said. “Legacy was a good Team and they fought all game. They were very well disciplined in their movements and tactically good.”

East and Bethel split two games in the regular season.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Urbana 1

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated Urbana 29-27, 25-14, 25-27, 25-15 to improve to 23-2 on the season.

Tippecanoe will play the Badin-Alter winner in a D-II district final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trent Arena.

“We started slow in the first set due to not controlling the ball well,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “After we got our control back, our defense did a great job in the second set. We had two match points in the third set and passed the ball over and eventually lost the set.

“In the fourth set, we took the lead and never relinquished it. I loved our fight and the way Gracie Kinsman handled the ball and the team effort in the fourth set. It was a great example of what we are able to do when we control our side.”

Ashley Aselage had 15 kills, three blocks and 14 digs.

Alexa Mader had nine kills, five blocks and nine digs and Olivia Gustavson had nine kills and three blocks.

Alex Voisard had nine kills and 15 digs, Kinsman had 11 digs, Charlene Ballard had 10 digs and Scotti Hoskins had 43 assists and three aces.

Preble Shawnee 3,

Miami East 1

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team lost to Preble Shawnee 18-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 in Brookville D-III district semifinal.

The Vikings close the season with a 12-13 record.

Jackson Center 3,

Newton 0

TROY — The Newton volleyball team lost to Jackson Center 25-11, 25-7, 25-15 Tuesday in a Troy D-IV district semifinal.

Newton closes the season with a 16-8 record.