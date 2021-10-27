Miami County Rock and Gem Club to meet Nov. 10

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Rock and Gem Club will be having their monthly meeting on Nov. 10.

This month’s meeting is their annual Novelty Night. Novelty Night is a very mini version of the club’s spring rock show. Members will bring rocks, minerals, crystals, fossils, and handmade rock jewelry to sell. The club’s meetings are always open to the public on the second Tuesday of the month, but if you are interested in purchasing rock related items for yourself or as Christmas gifts, then this is the meeting you won’t want to miss.

The club meets at the Troy View Church of God at 1770 North County Road 25A between Troy and Piqua. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. There will be no business meeting that night, but please talk to club members about joining the club or taking lapidary classes.

Most club members are not set up to accept debit or credit cards, so you should consider that as you shop. Light refreshments will be served.