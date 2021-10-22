Tippecanoe Historical Society launches ‘Iron Dog 110’ fundraiser

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Almost everybody around Tipp knows about the Iron Dog. It stood guard over a little boy’s grave. People saw it as they rode the railway through Tipp City. There are all types of histories, myths, and urban legends associated with Tipp City’s historic Iron Dog. There’s even a website at www.irondog.website.

Tipp City’s historic Iron Dog has badly deteriorated over the years. The Iron Dog has withstood the elements, it has been moved around to various locations, and it has even been filled with cement. Pieces have fallen off the Iron Dog, and it was simply in a state of severe disrepair.

The Tippecanoe Historical Society has taken over stewardship of the Iron Dog and has located a museum quality preservationist who has the experience and expertise to restore the Dog to like new status. But this undertaking to preserve Tipp’s local history does not come cheap. Help with funding this enterprise is needed.

The Tippecanoe Historical Society is sponsoring a fundraiser to raise funds towards The Iron Dog’s restoration: The “Iron Dog 110.”

For a donation of $100, or more, to the Iron Dog’s Preservation, the donor will receive a numbered, limited edition (only 110 will be available) keepsake “Dog,” as well as a “pedigree,” which documents their contribution to Tipp City’s history and identifying them as the owner of that particular memento.

Donations can be made through check, money order or PayPal. You can drop off your donation to the museum 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or mail your check to Tippecanoe Historical Society, PO Box 42, Tipp City, Ohio, 45371. If you are interested in PayPal, please contact the Tippecanoe Historical Society at info@tippecanoehistoricalasociety.org. Local patrons will have their memorabilia delivered while those out of the area will have it mailed to them. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the email address above.