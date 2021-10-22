Thursday Girls Soccer Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team advanced to the D-I district semifinals with a 3-0 win over Wayne Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy, 10-6-2, will play Centerville at Beavercreek at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Tippecanoe 6,

Kenton Ridge 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecaone girls soccer team advanced to the D-II district semifinals with a shutout of Kenton Ridge Thursday night.

Tipp, 11-5-2, will play Northwestern at Sidney at 7 p.m. Monday night.

Makenzie Chinn scored two goals for the Red Devils.

Megan Landis, Maddie Moran, Emma Toman and Olivia Wilson scored one goal each.

Chelsea Dettwiller and Kelsey McClurg each had one assist.

Leah Adkins and Alexis Walborn combined for the shutout in goal.

Bethel 4,

Newton 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls soccer team advanced with a win over Newton in D-III sectional action.

Bethel, 13-2-0, will play Greeneview at 7 p.m. Monday at Alter High School.

Newton closes the season with a record of 9-6-3.

Maya Diceanu had the Newton goal off an assist from Resse Hess.

Kyleigh Armentrout had nine saves in goal.

Lehman 1,

Troy Christian 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team advanced to the district semifinals with a win Thursday night.

Lehman, 11-4-2, will play Miami East at 7 p.m. Monday at Eaton High School.

Troy Christian finished the season with a record of 3-11-1.

Eva Dexter scored the goal for Lehman and Heidi Toner had the shutout in goal.

Miami East 4,

Preble Shawnee 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team advanced to the D-III district semifinals with a win Wednesday night.

Miami East, 10-3-2, will play Lehman at 7 p.m. Monday at Eaton High School.