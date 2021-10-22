Riverside to host virtual session on guardianship

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on the topic of Guardianship of People with Developmental Disabilities on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The session will be held via the Zoom online platform, led by Attorney Laura Drake from the Community Fund Management Foundation.

Those interested may log directly into the session at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82904847421?pwd=bUlRZGdiZG42NFdMdlNZVm0vSTRaUT09.

The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.