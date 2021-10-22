Friday Football Roundup

DAYTON — There was a lot to celebrate for the the Piqua football team Friday night, the second-ranked team in D-II in Ohio in the latest AP Poll.

The Indians won their 16th regular season game and second straight MVL title with a 49-6 win over Stebbins Friday night.

The Indians, 10-0, will host a D-II, Region 8 playoff game Friday night with Little Miami the likely opponent.

Jasiah Medley scored four more touchdowns to run his season total to 29 and rushed for almost 300 yards, while Braiden Strayer had his fourth interception in two games, upping his season total to six.

Brandon Saine had 42 touchdowns in 2006 and Phil Collier had seven interceptions in the same season.

Medley now has 1,559 yards on 137 carries and finished the night with 297 yards on 16 carries.

Piqua opened the scoring Friday night when Cory Miller caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady Ouhl to put Piqua up 7-0 following Jackson Trombley’s PAT.

Medley then scored on a 34-yard run with Trombley adding the PAT kick.

Stebbins made it 14-6 when Nate Keller found Adrian Norton on a 48-yard TD pass.

Piqua would then scored the final 35 points of the game.

Medley had TD runs of 26, 9 and 35 yards as the Indians took a 35-6 halftime lead.

Ouhl ran 13 yards for a touchdown and Ky Warner capped the scoring on a 7-yard run.

Trombley was perfect on seven PATs, making him 57 for 59 on the season on PATs.

Ouhl added 105 yards on seven carries and Warner had 49 yards on three carries.

Ouhl completed four of 11 passes for 45 yards and Miller had two receptions for 40 yards.

Dre’Sean Roberts had a 49-yard kickoff return.

Landon Hare had seven tackles and a sack for the defense.

Sam Schmiesing and Tate Adams had 10 tackles each and Colton Beougher had eight.

Devin Finley also had an interception.

Tippecanoe 27,

Greenville 13

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to finish the regular season with a win.

The Red Devils, 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, will host a D-III, Region 12 playoff game Friday night with Cincinnati Mount Healthy being the likely opponent.

Cayd Everhart ran for four touchdown on the night as Tipp took a 14-13 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half.

He had 239 yards rushing on 37 carries and Liam Poronsky added 68 yards on seven carries.

Poronsky completed seven of 12 passes for 64 yards, with Gavin Garlitz catching four passes for 40 yards.

Sam Fout had 15 tackles and one sack and Everhart added 13 tackles.

Jason Rindler had 11 tackles, Garlitz had seven tackles and DJ Martin had a sack.

TRC

Milton-Union 37,

Riverside 14

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union football team wrapped up the TRC title wit ha 37-14 win over Riverside Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the TRC, will host a D-IV, Region 16 playoff game Friday, with Indian Hill the likely opponent.

Troy Christian 38,

Bethel 0

TROY — The Troy Christian football team heads into the playoffs after a big win to close the regular season.

The Eagles close the regular season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the TRC.

They will open D-VII, Region 28 play on the road Saturday, with Portsmouth Notre Dame the likely opponent.

Bethel closes the season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the TRC.

Jonathan Haddad had touchdown runs of 50 and 16 yards.

Josh Ronicker had a six-yard TD run.

Lee Burkett ran six yards for a touchdown and threw 20 yards to Zach Weaver for another touchdown.

Hunter Williams kicked five PATs and had a 27-yard field goal.

Miami East 30,

Covington 9

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team broke open a close game in the second half.

The Vikings finish 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the TRC, while Covington closes at 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the TRC.

East led just 10-9 at halftime, before Austin Francis rushed for three touchdowns in the second half.

Francis had 279 yards on 33 carries and ran for touchdowns of 80, 2 and 14 yards in the second half.

Connor Dalton had a 12-yard TD run for East and Justin Roeth kicked a 31-yard field goal and made three of four PATS.

For Covington, Connor Sindelir caught a 1-yard TD pass from Jensen Wagoner and Wagoner made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.

Wagoner was 8-for-13 passing for 69 yards with Sindelir catching four passes for 31 yards.

Cameron Kirker had 102 yards rushing on 22 carries and Wagoner had 55 yards on 17 carries.

WOAC

Arcanum 47,

Bradford 18

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team closed the season with a 47-18 loss to Arcanum Friday night.

Bradford finished 0-10 overall and 0-9 in the WOAC.