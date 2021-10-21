Letter: If it ain’t broke … Keep Judge Nasal

To the Editor:

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That saying might apply to our Municipal Court and the re-election of Judge Gary Nasal. Our probation department is award-winning. Our Drug Court is known statewide. Our court technology is state-of-the-art. That’s not saying that there aren’t challenges ahead, but given the leadership shown in the handling of past challenges, it doesn’t make sense to change the course of the court now, especially when you compare the qualifications and experience of the two candidates. One has no record of ever having tried a case in our Municipal Court, where Judge Nasal has tried hundreds and presided over dozens and dozens more. One makes no claim to ever having tried a jury trial let alone presided over any, whereas Judge Nasal has dozens and dozens to his credit. This is serious stuff these judges do. It should not be changed for the flavor of the day. Stick with experience and qualifications. Keep Judge Nasal.

— Cyndee Gulker

Troy