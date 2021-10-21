Letter: Experience matters when it comes to being judge

To the Editor:

Judge Gary Nasal is the candidate who has the experience and qualifications to be Municipal Judge of Miami County. During his 25 years plus as county prosecutor and municipal judge, he has prosecuted and presided over cases covering a wide range of crimes, including theft, sexual abuse, and murder. His opponent in this race has spent the last 12 years working as our county recorder, a position that does not require a law degree. The experience and qualifications that it takes to be an informed judge comes from practicing law in a court room, something that Judge Nasal’s opponent does not have. Vote for Judge Gary Nasal because experience matters when it comes to being qualified to be Municipal Judge of Miami County.

— Ottmar Marko

Troy