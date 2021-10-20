Tuesday Boys Soccer Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy boys soccer team lost 3-1 to Vandalia-Butler in Division I sectional action Tuesday.

Troy closes the season with a record of 5-10-2.

Braydyn Dillow had the goal for Troy, with an assist from Mitch Davis.

Samuel Westfall had 13 saves in goal.

Fairmont 9,

Piqua 0

KETTERING — The Piqua boys soccer team lost 9-0 to Fairmont in D-I sectional action Tuesday.

Piqua closed the season with a 5-9-3 record.

Josh Heath had 14 saves for the Indians and Kamden Davidson had one.

Tippecanoe 5,

Shawnee 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team advanced in D-II sectional action.

Tipp, 14-2-1, will play Greenville Saturday.

Milton-Union 3,

Bellefontaine 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team advanced in D-II sectional action.

Milton, 10-6-1, will play Northwestern Saturday.

Carson Brown had two goals and Mason Grudich had one goal and one assist.

Landon Bechtol and Lukas Knight each had one assist.

Nate Barker had eight saves in goal.

Bethel 4,

Miami Valley 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team opened D-III sectional play with a win.

Bethel, 14-1-2, will host Preble Shawnee at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“A very comfortable win tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were able to really control the ball and continually put the ball in dangerous spots. Miami Valley worked very hard and did not give up, making this a close match.

“Our defense did a great job, not allowing a shot in recording the shutout.”

Jace Houck scored two goals and Sam Sortman and Ethan Tallmadge each scored one.

Casey Keesee had two assists and Jaiden Hogge had one assist.

Troy Christian 8,

Newton 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team advanced in D-III opening round action.

Troy Christian, 8-5-4, will host Dixie at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Evan Murphy scored two goals for the Eagles and James Swartz had two goals and one assist.

Aidan Barnishin and Josh Brubaker each had one goal and two assists.

Nathan Kephart had one goal and one assist, Frank Rupnik scored one goal and Max Barnishin had two assists.

Dayton Christian 5,

Lehman Catholic 1

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team lost in D-III opening round action.

Lehman closes the season at 4-12-1.