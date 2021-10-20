Area briefs

Piqua Harley-Davidson blood drive

PIQUA — Make a difference in the lives of cancer patients by donating blood at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Haunted Woods set

TROY — The kid-friendly Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center is set for Oct. 23, 24, and 30. There will be a rain date of Oct. 31.

Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals, and costumed characters! Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights).

This year, to keep everyone safe, the event will be held entirely outdoors and tickets will be by pre-sale only. No walk-ins the day of the event. Tickets will be sold in groups of five with four groups departing on the trail at one time slot.

Ticket pricing for BNC member/group of five is $25 and nonmember/group of 5 is $35, which includes all children and adults in the group. Groups will be given three days to make their payment (cash or check only). If you have any questions or would like to purchase tickets, please give us a call at 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

Piqua work session scheduled

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission has scheduled a public safety work session to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the commission chamber on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

Drawing Room series set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2021- 2022 Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series is on the last Tuesday night of most months in the school year at 7:30 p.m. It opens this year on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. with violinist Tom Sobieski. He will be performing some of his favorite macabre and spooky pieces as only the violin can play.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy. Most concerts, including the Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series, are free to the public. Free reservations will be needed for the series due to limited seating. You may obtain your tickets at www.TroyHayner.org/music. Just navigate to the Drawing Room Chamber Concert page and select your favorite concert or phone the Hayner at 937-339-0457.