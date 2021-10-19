Tipp patrol officer, sergeants sworn in at council meeting

TIPP CITY — Three members of the Tipp City community were sworn into new positions with the Tipp City Police Department as part of Monday’s council meeting.

Philip Osting was sworn in as patrol officer within the department, and Cory Rismiller and Tony Smith were sworn in as police sergeants.

“I would like to congratulate the promotions and the new officer this evening. It’s always a big deal — we have a lot of support in our community, and it was nice to see everybody who came out to support our officers as well,” Berbach said.

Rismiller, who is a 1987 graduate of Versailles High School, started his career in law enforcement in 1992 working at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. He was later hired by Versailles and worked for six years part time before transitioning to full time work for two years. He has been serving on the Tipp City Police Department since April 2001.

“The community in Tipp City and the department have been a pleasure to work for for over 20 years. I would like to thank the three police chiefs, Tom Davidson, Eric Burris and now Greg Adkins for all the guidance over the years to get me where I am today. In my opinion, you couldn’t ask for a better department,” Rismiller said.

The following agenda items were unanimously approved at Monday’s council meeting:

• An ordinance amending and modifying the codified ordinances regarding public lands, parks and recreation, general provisions, city park and swimming pool section regarding surrendering pool passes, replacement of lost cards and compensation for employees in order to eliminate outdated language and policies.

• An ordinance that will more accurately reflect service provided for partial month residents and will prevent custom programming to maintain the existing process.

• A resolution authorizing City Manager Tim Eggleston to sign the grant application and any other necessary documents for the Urban Canopy Restoration grant.

• A motion approving a two-year lease agreement with Pin High Golf.

A resolution authorizing Eggleston to execute a water and sewer agreement with Monroe Township was on the meeting agenda, but Eggleston requested the resolution be tabled until the next council meeting after talking with Monroe Township Trustees about the legislation. Council unanimously voted to table the resolution until their next meeting.

The Miami Valley Today reached out to Officer Osting and Sergeant Smith for comment and received none as of press time.