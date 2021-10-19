Miami East treasurer announces retirement

By Matt Clevenger

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Miami East Local School District Treasurer Lisa Fahncke has announced her retirement, after a career spanning more than three decades of public service.

“My last day will be March 31, 2022,” Fahncke said. “I just want to say thank you to the community, for the opportunity to serve. I love the kids, I love the staff, and I just want to say thank you.”

“I’m really happy,” she said. “I’ve worked since I was 14 years old, and I’ve got 30 years in public service, so it’s time.”

Fahncke submitted her letter of retirement during the regularly scheduled board of education meeting on Monday, Oct. 18. Board members voted to approve the acceptance of Fahncke’s retirement letter.

“I’m sorry to see Lisa go,” board member Mark Davis said. “I will miss her and her competence.”

Board members also approved the retirement of bus driver Wanda Clark. Clark’s last day will be Dec. 31, 2021.

In other business, board members also voted to approve a contract with Rob Trisel for technical supervision of water treatment system testing at Miami East High School and pre-K schools during the 2021-2022 school year. Board members also approved a contract with Lostcreek Lawn and Fence Company for snow removal during the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members also approved the adoption of a new teacher evaluation policy in accordance with the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System (OTES), as well as the acceptance of several cash donations to the district including $15 from the Millers, $25 from the Taynors, $25 from the Landis family and $50 from the Sleeper family in memory of Bill Sutherly. Board members also approved the acceptance of $90 from Roberta Elliott in honor of Nancy Kirk’s 90th birthday and $5,420 from the Miami East Education Foundation.

Board members also heard announcements about the annual Miami East FFA Fruit Sale, which runs through Nov. 12.

The FFA Fruit Sale features Washington red delicious apples, Washington golden Delicious apples, Ohio red delicious apples, Ohio golden delicious apples, Ohio Fuji apples, naval oranges, clementines, pears, pineapples, pink grapefruit, mixed fruit, and peanuts. Fruit is sold in half or full boxes.

The fruit sale also features cheeses, including Colby, Swiss, marble, pepper jack and horseradish, ring-bologna, fruit gift baskets, BBQ sauces and Jack Link’s Beef Steaks. Delivery will be the first full week in December; orders can be placed with FFA members or by calling Miami East High School at 937-335-7070, extension 3212.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold went over Career Connections, a new job-placement program for high school seniors that will use Success Grant Funds to create a new supplemental position at the high school.

“Our intent this year is to do a better job of working with seniors, if they’re not quite sure what they’re going to do after graduation,” Rappold said.

“Career Connections will assist with helping them fill out applications and resumes, do some job shadowing, and perhaps do some internships in the spring,” Rappold said. “Too many times, kids are not quite sure what they want to do, and we’re going to try to do everything we can working with parents to try to put kids in a good place when they graduate from Miami East.”

The program will focus on high school seniors, especially those who do not already plan to attend college or enlist in the military after graduation.

“We’re going to do a few more tours this year,” Rappold said. “Last week we took a group of seniors out to Pella, and walked them through.”

“We’re excited about the possibilities,” he said. “We’re excited; I think the kids are excited at the possibility of doing some internships or job shadowing this spring, and then just transitioning right into a job when they graduate from Miami East.”

Board members ended their meeting with an executive session, for the purposes of evaluating the superintendent. Board members next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.