Second Story Secrets set for Nov. 6

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Second Story Secrets, a walking tour that reveals “what’s upstairs in downtown,” is back for its sixth year. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 3-7 p.m., beginning at the Troy Foundation, located at 216 W. Franklin St. in Troy. The tour includes a rare chance to step inside buildings and their second floors around the downtown Troy-spaces that are otherwise closed to the public. This is an open house style tour where participants can make their way in any order they wish. Returning this year is a secret location that won’t be revealed until the night of the tour, but tour organizers ensure that it is not to be missed!

The tour this year focuses on the west side of downtown and features some of buildings never seen before, like Glass House Realty, 121 W. Franklin St., and a new look at old spaces. Special features include the totally redesigned Troy Daily News building, which now houses architect/construction companies Level MB and MT Studio, 226 S. Market St. Also, don’t miss the Coleman-Allen-Saidleman building — a.k.a. Lipp building — where Troy Community Works will showcase the newly reopened building. A full list of tour locations is on the Troy Community Works website.

The tour tickets feature access to eight to 10 spaces around downtown with a starting and refreshment location at the Troy Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to have the Troy Foundation partner with us,” said Linda Pittenger, chair of the Second Story Secrets committee for Troy Community Works. “The Troy Foundation is so integral to our community; we’re excited to be having it on the tour.” Tickets are $30 each or two for $50 if purchased before Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or in person at Trojan Florist. Your ticket includes two drink tickets and refreshments at the Troy Foundation.

The Second Story Secrets committee is working hard to make the tour a memorable experience for everyone. Please check the website www.troycommunityworks.org for tour updates. Second Story Secrets is a walking tour, so organizers recommend wearing comfortable shoes, plan to cross city streets, and use the stairs. They encourage participants to wear a mask while inside buildings. The tour, while open to children, is recommended for those 18 and older due to its historic nature. There are a limited number of tickets, so get yours early. In years past this tour has had over 350 visitors to Troy’s historic downtown.

All proceeds benefit Troy Community Works, a non-profit organization that strives to enhance the long term well-being and livability of the city of Troy through a collaborative approach to sustainable community development. For more information, or to become an event sponsor, email Linda Pittenger at troycommunityworksoh.org or visit their website www.troycommunityworks.org, or find them on Facebook by searching Second Story Secrets or Troy Community Works.