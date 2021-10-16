Friday Football Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy football team improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVL with a 24-13 win at Greenville Friday night.

Troy will host Vandalia-Butler Friday to close the regular season.

The Trojans took an early 7-0 lead when Donnie Stanley ran nine yards for a score and Jack Kleinhenz kicked the PAT.

Greenville tied the score on a 35-yard TD run by Brock Short, with Avery Ernst kicking the PAT.

Cameron Stoltz hit a 26-yard field goal to put Troy up 10-7 at halftime.

Then Wyatt Smith made the play of the game in the third quarter.

Smith blocked a punt and Gavin Burris recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kleinhenz’s PAT made it 17-7.

Greenville closed within 17-13 on a 36-yard TD run by Short, before Troy closed the scoring when Nick Kawecki ran one yard for a touchdown and Kleinhenz kicked the PAT.

Kawecki had 17 carries for 84 yards on the ground, while Stanley completed seven of nine passes for 106 yards.

Devon Strobel had eight tackles and two sacks, Christian Block had six tackles and Zach King had a sack.

For Greenville, Short had 166 yards on 25 carries, while Hayden Bush completed 11 of 18 passes for 98 yards.

Short also had three receptions for 33 yards.

Ryan Crampton had 16 tackles and Million Bryant added 11 tackles.

D.J. Zimmer had seven tackles and one sack and Dominick Baker and Jacob Barr both had six tackles.

TRC

Milton-Union 48,

Northridge 6

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team scored 48 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 to clinch a share of the TRC title.

The Bulldogs, 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the TRC, can wrap up the title Friday night at Riverside.

Northridge dropped to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the TRC.

The Milton-Union defense forced five turnovers.

Conner Gibson and Matt Pickrell had interceptions and Jake Brown recovered two fumbles and Peyton Nichols recovered one.

Blake Brumbaugh averaged 16.8 yards on punt returns to give Milton-Union short fields as well.

Blake Neumaier ran for three touchdowns, with Jordan Foose, Brumbaugh and Michael Elam running for touchdowns.

Brown returned one of his fumble recoveries 45 yards for a touchdown.

Mason Grudich was 6-for-7 on PATs.

Elam had 108 yards on 18 carries and Neumaier added 60 yards on nine carries.

Keris Thwaits had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Nichols and Colton Hultgren had seven tackles each.

Troy Christian 28,

Lehman Catholic 21

TROY — The Troy Christian football team remained in position to make the playoffs with a home win in TRC action.

Troy Christian is now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the TRC and hosts Bethel Friday night to close the regular season.

Lehman dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TRC and hosts Northridge Saturday night.

Landon Rich had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries for the Eagles.

Jonathan Haddad had 80 yards on 12 carries and Lee Burkett had 70 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Burkett threw an 18-yard TD pass to Gavin Blore and completed eight of 12 passes for 95 yards.

Zach Weaver had three catches for 33 yards and Blore had three catches for 32 yards.

Hunter Williams kicked all four PATs.

Chase Brown led the defense with 11 tackles.

Burkett had seven tackles and two sacks and Josh Ronicker had seven tackles.

For Lehman Catholic, John Edwards rushed for two touchdowns and Michael McFarland caught an 85-yard TD pass from Donovan O’Leary.

Josh George kicked all three PATs.

Miami East 21,

Bethel 14

TIPP CITY — The Miami East football team picked up a 21-14 win over Bethel Friday night in TRC action.

East improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in TRC play.

The Vikings will host Covington to close the regular season.

Bethel dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in TRC play.

The Bees will play at Troy Christian Friday to close regular season play.

Austin Francis had TD runs of 20 and 7 yards and Jacob Roeth kicked both PATs to put the Vikings up 14-0 at halftime.

Bethel answered with a 41-yard touchdown run by Christian Bennett and Elijah Alberti returning a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown. Jace Houck kicked both PATs to tie the game at 14.

Francis would score the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run and Roeth kicked the PAT for the final margin.

Francis had 263 yards on 40 carries for the Vikings.

Max Wittenmyer had 14 tackles, while Connor Dalton had 11 tackles.

Nick Shields and Francis each had 10 tackles, while Dylan Williams had eight tackles and one sack.

Brayden Young also had a sack.

Riverside 41,

Covington 6

COVINGTON — The Covington football team dropped a home game in TRC play.

Covington, 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TRC, will play at Miami East Friday night to close the regular season.

Izaiah Sherman scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter to get Covington within 14-6, but Riverside would close the game with 27 unanswered points.

Jensen Wagoner was 4-for-10 passing for Covington for 84 yards and had 50 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Sherman had 81 yards rushing on nine carries.

Landon LaPoint had two catches for 42 yards and Trey Schmelzer had two catches for 41 yards.

Connor Sindelir had 17 tackles and half a sack and Brian Morrison had 13 tackles.

Schmelzer had seven tackles and Cameron Kirker had an interception.

WOAC

Tri-Village 47,

Bradford 0

NEW MADISON — The Bradford football team dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the WOAC on the road Friday night against Tri-Village.

The Patriots improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the WOAC.

Bradford will close the regular season Friday, hosting Arcanum.