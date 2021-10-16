Edison State announces faculty promotions

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recently announced the promotion of three full-time faculty members.

The following faculty members received promotions, effective during the 2021-2022 academic year:

Promoted to assistant professor:

• Yvonne Koors, of Kettering, was promoted to assistant professor of Medical Assisting;

• Levi Smith, of Covington, was promoted to assistant professor of Computer Information Systems;

• Terry Calvert, of Troy, was promoted to full professor of Mathematics.

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, shows initiative in curriculum development, continues professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, and becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.