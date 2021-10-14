Moeller Brew Barn announces plans to build new production facility in Piqua

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Moeller Brew Barn recently announced plans for a new production facility in Piqua. The 30,000 square-foot building will be constructed on a 16-acre site located along Interstate-75. The site connects to the Ohio-to-Indiana Trail and downtown Piqua.

“We want to continue expanding our market around Ohio, and part of that is having a larger capacity for distributors and retailers,” said Nick Moeller, founder of Moeller Brew Barn. “Retailers love our products because their customers love our beer.”

The location will provide brewery-goers an inclusive brewery experience offering tours and a tasting room. The facility will be capable of producing 25,000 barrels per year, with potential for adding capacity in the future. The facility is expected to employ 20-25 full-time employees by the end of its first year of operations.

“This site is a long-term plan for us,” co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn, Anthony Scott, stated. “Our distribution sales throughout Ohio have seen rapid growth. We’ve been very successful with our contract distributors – Bonbright Distributors, Bobby Fisher Distributing, and NWO Beverage Inc. – so we can support this next step. The ongoing partnership with the city of Piqua and iPiqua made this an easy decision.”

“We are thrilled to have Moeller Brew Barn select Piqua as the location for their new production facility,” City of Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing commented. “The construction of the new building represents a sizable investment in the community and will result in the creation of many new employment opportunities.”

Chairman of iPiqua, Mike Gutmann, spoke on behalf of the organization about the initiative: “The iPiqua Fund is pleased to have a role in the financing of this project, which is another aspect of Piqua’s revitalization. This effort is in keeping with our mission to accelerate Piqua’s renaissance through targeted capital investments in catalytic real estate development projects in the city’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.”

“Now that we have found the ground in a prime location and a great partner in the city of Piqua and iPiqua, we can move into the design of the property,” stated Moeller. “Of course it’ll showcase the brewery, but it’ll have a lot more to offer.”

Moeller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein in 2015. In the summer of 2019, a second taproom opened its doors in Troy. The company’s third location in Dayton’s Water Street District is under construction and set to open Spring 2022.

To learn more about Moeller Brew Barn’s offerings, visit the online untappd menu, social platforms or www.moellerbrewbarn.com.