WACO offering biplane rides

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Take the ride of a lifetime in a WACO biplane. The WACO Air Museum, located at 1865 South County Road 25A in Troy, is offering rides on Oct. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Hear the roar of the engine and feel the wind in your hair as you soar over downtown Troy and the Great Miami River.

Each ride purchase includes a free admission to the WACO Air Museum, which features two hangers of vintage WACO aircraft and historic aviation artifacts. Experience and learn about the “Golden Age of Aviation” in which Dayton and the Miami Valley played a key role.

Go to www.wacoairmuseum.org for more information. Certificates can be purchased on the website, by calling 937-335-9226, or by stopping at the museum gift shop. Walk-ins are also welcome.