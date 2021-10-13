Trinity to install new pastor

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 60 South Dorset Rd., Troy, Ohio extends an invitation to the community as they formally install their Pastor, the Rev. Ann Marie Winters, as their Priest-in-Charge, Thursday evening, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Pastor Ann Marie studied at United Theological Seminary and received her Masters of Divinity degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus. She was ordained as a pastor in The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 2001. The Episcopal Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are in communion with one another and can share pastors.

Her experience includes serving as a canon lawyer in the Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati and as a family mediator in southern Ohio and Kentucky. She has served as pastor to several churches including most recently St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren for 10 years.

The Rt. Rev. George Wayne Smith, Provisional Bishop for the Diocese of Southern Ohio, will be the officiant at the service. Special music will be provided by their organist, Brandon Evans, who graduated from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music., and has more than 15 years of professional experience. He will be playing their Holtkamp Tracker Pipe Organ. Music will also be supported by trumpet, flute, piano, cello, and a choral group.

A musical concert will follow the service at approximately 7:15 p.m.

All are welcome to come to celebrate with them as they formally welcome the Rev. Ann Marie as their full-time, Priest-in-charge.