Downtown Pumpkin Patch to benefit Bethany Center

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua, the downtown business community, and the Piqua Kiwanis Club are coming together to have a food drive for the Bethany Center during the Downtown Piqua Fall Open House. On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. residents may bring non-perishable food items, or cash donation, and pick out a pumpkin or gourd of their choosing. They may also show a receipt for a purchase of more than $10 from a downtown Piqua business.

The sidewalk in front of the Mainstreet Piqua office, at 326 N. Main Street in downtown Piqua, will be filled with various size pumpkins and gourds and everybody will get to pick their pumpkin of choice! (While supplies last.) This is the third year that Mainstreet Piqua has done the food drive and have had the pleasure, through the generous support of the Piqua community, to make significant donations to the Bethany Center.

The Downtown Piqua Fall Open House will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The downtown businesses participating in the open house will have sidewalk signs in front of their businesses. The fall open house is a chance for the businesses to feature their new fall merchandise.