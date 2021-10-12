Corn Contest proves big ears means big yields

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — Recently, members from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter were challenged to participate in the annual Chapter Corn Contest. The rules of the contest were to bring in one ear of corn and earn a prize. Winners were presented an FFA T-shirt from the FFA Chapter.

A winner is chosen based on the predicted yield of the corn. The grand prize winner was determined by the highest yield estimate, based on plant population per acre. Agricultural Education students in Plant and Animal Science classes took time in class to figure the predicted yield of corn ears as part of their continuing education of agronomy.

The overall winner was Katelyn Hall. Her corn was predicted to yield 367 bushels to the acre with a 37,500 seed population per acre. Her corn was a Phoenix corn product. Second place went to Cora Moore who presented an ear of corn that is predicted to produce 362.1 bushels per acre with a 37,500 seed population per acre. Hers was also a Phoenix corn product.

Third place went to Matthew Osting with an ear of corn predicted to yield 345 bushels to the acre with a 37,500 seed population per acre. His was a Seed Consultants product. His was the longest ear presented at 9inches. Fourth place went to Keira Kirby with a yield of 343.9 bushels to the acre. Isaac Beal placed fifth with a predicted yield of 288.4 with an Ebberts product with a population rate of 35,500 kernels per acre.

Sixth place went to Wyatt Black with a 287.3 bushels to the acre. Rhylee Eichhorn placed seventh with 261 bushels per acre. Elisabeth Norman was eighth with an average of 242.5 bushels per acre. Connor Maxson was ninth with a 227.6 average. Rounding out the top ten was Abigail Maxson with a predicted yield of 196.5 bushels to the acre.

As a whole, the contest yielded an average of 282.6 bushels per acre. This is 14 bushels to the acre lower than last year’s results. Participants included Isaac Beal, Wyatt Black, Rhylee Eichhorn, Katelyn Hall, Keira Kirby, Abigail Maxson, Connor Maxson, Madison Maxson, Cora Moore, Elisabeth Norman, and Matthew Osting.