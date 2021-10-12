Bowling Fundraiser planned

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is hosting a bowling fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. The event is open to everyone and will take place at the Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Avenue, Troy. The event will be held at the cost of $30 per couple and will be played as Dutch Doubles.

Various raffles and a 50/50 will be offered. All proceeds will go to the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and True Life Community Church. To reserve your spot, contact Kaitlyn Roop at 937-545-3217 or mcarity@miamieast.k12.oh.us. Onsite registration is available, but reservations are preferred.