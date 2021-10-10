Saturday Cross Country Roundup

ANNA — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished fourth at the Anna Invitational Saturday.

The Red Devils top seven were Ben Brunswick, 12, 17:23.9; Ethan Berning, 15, 17:36.5; Ben Huber, 22, 17:556;Addison Huber, 55, 18:56.3; Dimitri Hartman, 61, 19:00.7; Isaac Clark, 82, 19:38.4 and Mason Kinninger, 84, 19:39.4.

Covington finished seventh.

The Buccs top seven were Ashler Long, 6, 17:00.9; Mic Barhorst, 32, 18:24.3; Tanner Palsgrove, 57, 18:58.2; Tyler Alexander, 65, 19:10.7; Devin Brummitt, 71, 19:22.4; Beck Wilson, 74, 19:27.9 and Calub Hembree, 91, 19:47.0.

Bethel finished 18th.

The Bees top seven were Austin Hawkins, 89, 19:42.4; Landon Endsley, 161, 21:30.0; Ethan Moore, 183, 21:55.0; Ethan Hunt, 213, 22:49.3; Alejandro Alvarez, 223, 23:13.1; Kai Chung, 232, 23:41.2 and Bronson Mansfield, 264, 25:40.0.

Lehman runners included Hezekiah Bezy, 99, 19:54.7; Logan Lindson, 190, 22:10.8 and Matthew Galbreath, 281, 27:56.1.

Lions Invitational

COLDWATER — The Bradford boys cross country team participated in the Coldwater Lions Invitational.

Bradford runners included Hayden Nicodemus, 121, 20:10.35; Hunter Biddlestone, 177, 22:12.57; Owen Beachler, 187, 22:27.86 and Stephen Stewart, 226, 26:24.52.

GIRLS

Anna Invitational

ANNA — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished seventh at the Anna Invitational Saturday.

The Red Devils top seven included Isa Ramos, 17, 21:50.7; Kendall Beam, 34, 22:39.5; Carlie Federle, 48, 23:22.0; Leah Muhlenkamp, 65, 24:02.5; MaKenna Gentry, 85, 25:14.1; Adyson Barton, 99, 25:48.1 and Rachel Martin, 108, 26:27.9.

Covington finished 11th.

The Buccs top seven included Elyza Long, 13, 21:03.9; Johanna Welborn, 15, 21:32.5; Makayla Vanderhorst, 92, 25:32.3; Ella White, 109, 26:28.4; Eve Welborn, 127, 27:35.2; Summer Anderson, 156, 31:22.6 and Audrey Tobe, 164, 34:48.2.

Bethel finished 13th.

The Bees runners included Camryn Nida, 101, 25:58.8; Eva Fry, 133, 27:49.5; Josie Rhodes, 134, 27:55..4; Abby Murlin, 154, 30:36.0; Avery Endsley, 167, 35:00.0 and Jewell Tyler, 170, 35:28.1.

Ambassador Classic

XENIA — The Troy Christian girls cross county team competed in the Ambassador Classic at Legacy Christian Saturday.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 18, 27:08.1; Gwen Harris, 33, 30:22.2 and Cailyn Dickey, 45, 32:36.2.

Lions Invitational

COLDWATER — The Bradford girls cross country team finished 16th at the Coldwater Lions Invitational Saturday.

Bradford runners included Austy Miller, 35, 21:55.27; Megan Wood, 90, 24:13.43; Alexis Barhorst, 111, 25:07.66; Emma Lavey, 129, 26:04.54; Isabella Hamilton, 132, 26:13.74; Avery Helman, 161, 28:48.53 and Daphne Lavey, 181, 37:54.87.